State Street Corp Has $34.83 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,646 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.57% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $34,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $37,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

