State Street Corp Has $35.40 Million Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of Axos Financial worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.