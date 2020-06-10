State Street Corp Has $35.45 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $35,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 2.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,273 shares of company stock worth $101,448 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.