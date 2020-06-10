State Street Corp Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $35,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Macerich by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 299,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Macerich by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 19,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,248.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 166,948 shares of company stock worth $1,247,215 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

