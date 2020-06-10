State Street Corp Has $36.53 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deluxe by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLX opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

