State Street Corp Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.22% of SJW Group worth $36,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

SJW opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.