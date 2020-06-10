State Street Corp Has $37.39 Million Stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Enel Americas worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4394 per share. This is an increase from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

