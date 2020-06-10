State Street Corp Increases Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.45% of Chemours worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

