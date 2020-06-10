State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Epizyme worth $38,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $3,542,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

