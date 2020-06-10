State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

State Street Corp cut its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,595 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.02% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $37,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 111,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,587 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

