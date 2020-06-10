State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Frontdoor worth $37,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,415,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 163,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.