State Street Corp Purchases 581,901 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

State Street Corp grew its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of Fitbit worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fitbit by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,259,051.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

