State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after buying an additional 534,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

