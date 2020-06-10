State Street Corp Sells 124,299 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,476,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 880.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

LBTYA stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

