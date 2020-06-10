State Street Corp Sells 154,691 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.75% of Ryder System worth $39,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 936.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

R opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

