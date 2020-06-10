State Street Corp Sells 16,156 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Nexstar Media Group worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000.

In related news, Director John R. Muse acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares in the company, valued at $638,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,193. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

