State Street Corp Sells 414,657 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $36,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after buying an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 529,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 431,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

X opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

