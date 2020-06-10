State Street Corp Sells 57,538 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,206,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,538 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 791,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE KAR opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.40.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.