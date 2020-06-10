State Street Corp Sells 9,690 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.64% of Pegasystems worth $36,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.