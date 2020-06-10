Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.69. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

