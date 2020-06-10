Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target upped by Nomura from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 and have sold 315,890 shares valued at $6,938,605. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

