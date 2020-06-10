Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 1,663,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 270,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

