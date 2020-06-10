SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck Sells 2,205 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SIVB stock opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,600,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

