SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $234.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.77. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

