Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 160,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 135,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $324,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,072 shares of company stock worth $733,007. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

