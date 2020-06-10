Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 256.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

