TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider David M. Neenan Sells 20,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

