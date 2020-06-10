Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

