United Bank Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

