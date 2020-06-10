United Bank Has $268,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,090,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $322.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

