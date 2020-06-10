United Bank Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

United Bank lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.31 and its 200-day moving average is $289.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.