United Bank Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 467,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

