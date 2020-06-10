United Bank Sells 1,196 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Bank lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $430,864,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

