United Bank Sells 1,204 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

