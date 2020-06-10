United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.