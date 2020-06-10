United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,366,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.