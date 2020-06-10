US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,463 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

