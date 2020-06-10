US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,878 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.57. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $164,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $789,950. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.