US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,956,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SLF stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

