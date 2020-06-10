US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.