US Bancorp DE Buys 435 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after purchasing an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $12,518,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

JCOM stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

