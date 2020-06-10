US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WYND opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

