US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

