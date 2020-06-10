US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,189,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:CW opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

