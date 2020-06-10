US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.