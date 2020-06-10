US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 456.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -117.37.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $3,764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,124,211 shares of company stock worth $658,804,729. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

