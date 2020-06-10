US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

