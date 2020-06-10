US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

