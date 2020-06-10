US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

