US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 205,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,115,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

